Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting near Tideflats area

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in an industrial area of Tacoma early Saturday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), a woman called 911 just after 2:00 a.m. to report that someone had been shot. She told dispatch she was driving the victim to the hospital and her car broke down near the corner of St. Paul Ave. and E 15th St.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound laying on the ground near the car. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The woman who called 911 abandoned her car, and left the scene before police arrived.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.