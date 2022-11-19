Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr.

When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings in a business’s parking lot.

Less than 10 minutes after receiving the first 911 call, staff at a local hospital called 911 saying two patients checked into the emergency room with gunshot wounds. The car they drove in also appeared to have multiple bullet holes in it.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and another 32-year-old victim survived. Authorities say he is recovering from serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Detectives will be in both crime scene locations to investigate what led up to the homicide.

