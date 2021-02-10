Tacoma Police ID man killed in shooting outside illegal nightclub

article

Investigators are still searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting outside an illegal Tacoma nightclub that left a 29-year-old man dead and three others injured.

Tacoma Police said it happened in an alley just after 2 a.m. Sunday outside of an illegal club operating on McKinley Avenue.

Officers found one man, 29-year-old Terrance Paige, dead at the scene. Another man had serious injuries and a woman had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. A fourth person was dropped off at the hospital with minor injuries.

The illegal club was operating out of one of three units in the building. Police say the club had been operating out of another unit until the city suspended its license on Jan. 7. Police have responded to the location for prior complaints.

A neighbor said illicit activity has been going on for about five months and he fears an innocent home or neighbor could be hit by gunfire. The Tacoma Police Department said it is working with other city agencies to address the issue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Tacoma Police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.