Tacoma PD seek 5 suspects for retail theft

Detectives are searching for five suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Lowe's in Tacoma.

Four men walked into the home improvement store on Orchard St and filled up their carts with things like grilling accessories, heaters and electrical equipment.

On Jan. 14, a man walked into the store and walked out without paying for BBQ Grill covers, locks and other items.

Two other suspects on Jan. 29 stole items and returned to the store for a second round on Feb. 2, getting away with more than $1,300 worth of items. They then loaded the items into their Gold Hyundai Sedan.

On Feb. 4, another man walked into the store and stole some safe and seasonal items worth $1,000.

Tacoma Police are also searching for one woman who stole more than $10,000 dollars’ worth of items from multiple Rite Aid stores, but primarily from the location on Pacific Ave.

If you recognize any of these people, you are asked to call Tacoma Police at (253) 287-4455, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters can receive up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of suspects and charges filed.