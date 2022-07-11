Tacoma police chief to present new details on strategic plan to fight crime surge

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore will present a three-phase strategy that he believes could be a turning point in the city’s surging crime problem and help make neighborhoods safer.

His presentation comes at a critical time, as a community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Iyana Ussery, who was shot and killed on July 6. The teenager is the 25th person killed this year in Tacoma. There were 33 homicides total in the city in 2021.

The two suspects in Ussery’s murder are just 17-years-old and are being charged as adults. Moore previously said part of his crime reduction plan is to start a first offender youth program. He said this could help kids get on a positive path, as opposed to the one that could lead to a life of crime.

"I would love to start a first offender program for youth because I don’t believe a person that’s young and doesn’t have the mental capacity to really understand what they’re doing. And what that will lead to could actually destroy their life," said Moore.

The chief first introduced part of his three-phase strategy back in April during a city council study session. He explained the most prolific 10% of offenders account for about 40% of crime in Tacoma, in which many situations are targeted.

"Typically, it’s very determined, very precise and it’s based on a lot of different factors. But my point is there is going to be an enforcement piece to this. How we make sure that we’re not enforcing in that zero-tolerance perspective is by making sure there’s clear expectations given. They have been, and they will continue to be," said Moore.

The chief will give further details on his three-phase strategy to the mayor and city council on July 12. Part of phase one of the plan is already being enforced, which includes having a high visibility of officers in problem areas or "hotspots" during peak times of day when crimes are committed.

"Our focus is going to be violent crime, simply because it’s the most severe when it comes to the impact that it has on any economy," said Moore.

People who live and work near 19th and MLK hope their neighborhood will see some enforcement. It’s the intersection where police say a gang-related shooting killed Ussery, who investigators said had no association or involvement with gangs. The gunfire also hit an occupied ambulance and destroyed two windows at Ezell’s Famous Chicken.

"We’ve heard it said, it takes a village to raise a kid. Well right now, we need to come together as a village. Everyone looking out for everyone," said Lewis Rudd, Ezell’s Famous Chicken co-founder.

The chief shares similar thoughts. Moore said reducing crime in the city can’t be done by police alone—it’s going to take the whole community. That’s why he wants to host listening sessions throughout Tacoma to hear from business owners and residents. He said those conversations will continue to help shape his strategic plan.

"This is an aggressive plan that’s going to require all of us working together, not just privately but openly," said Moore.

Moore said part of his plan will also address blighted areas in the city as that has a direct correlation to crime.