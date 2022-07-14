Tacoma police arrest man accused of distributing, possessing child pornography

On Tuesday, Tacoma police arrested a 33-year-old man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, as well as conducting acts of voyeurism.

In May 2021, Tacoma Police Special Assault Unit Detectives began investigating the man, and the Pierce County Superior Court issued a search warrant at his home.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on four counts of first-degree dealing in the depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of first-degree voyeurism.

Tacoma police are still trying to identify two more potential victims in the investigation.