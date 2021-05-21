Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health director attacked

article

Dr. Anthony Chen, director of Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health, was attacked by a stranger while walking across Chihuly Bridge of Glass this week, he said in a blog post.

"First, let me say up front, I am fine. I drove myself to the emergency room and got specialty treatment in the afternoon. I am banged up and sore but do not have serious injuries," he said. "I am fortunate I was able to walk away from this attack and I am overwhelmed with the many heartfelt well-wishes from family, friends, and colleagues."

Chen said he noticed a man damaging public property, so he tried to talk to him and ask him to stop. When the man became angry, Chen said he "disengaged" and walked away. That's when the man knocked him down from behind and repeatedly punched him as he tried to back away.

Chen, who is Asian, said he doesn't believe he was targeted because of his ethnicity, but he said it does highlight a troubling surge in violence, particularly during the pandemic.

Police are investigating the incident, he said.

He will give an update on the attack at 3:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch it live below:

Read Chen's story in full here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram