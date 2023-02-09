Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022.

According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.

Police arrested him on outstanding warrants for drive-by shooting, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree escape.

Tacoma Police say this boy was the last suspect sought in a string of drive-by shootings in Tacoma:

October 15, 2022, 9:50 p.m., 2200 block of East 65 Street

October 22, 2022, 9:00 p.m., 2200 block of East 65 Street (2nd shooting)

October 22, 2022, 10:24 p.m., 800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way

November 2, 2022, 8:22 a.m., 900 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way

The other two suspects, two 18-year-old men, were arrested in Nov. 2022. Authorities say this 16-year-old suspect had been arrested in late Oct. 2022, but was released on home monitoring. He then cut off his ankle bracelet and never showed up to court.

According to police, all three are suspects in six other drive-by shootings.