Tacoma opens warming center in preparation for cold weekend

The City of Tacoma is opening a warming shelter this weekend to give people a way to get out of the near freezing temperatures.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to dip into the 30s and due to that, the City of Tacoma is working to provide options for people to stay warm.

Starting Saturday at 7 a.m. and going through the entire weekend, until Monday at 10 a.m., the city will open the doors to the Eastside Community Center as a warming center.

The center has space for 40 people.

It will provide not only shelter, but also food.

Due to the pandemic, folks will be screened for COVID-19 before they enter the shelter. Officials say anyone who has possible symptoms will be directed toward health facilities.

Inside the warming center, masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained.

Tacoma City officials say space has been limited throughout the city at other shelters due to the pandemic, that’s why it is so important to offer these services.

"Folks who don't have necessary shelter or access to heat, cold weather temperatures and severe weather temperatures can be dangerous for them," said Allyson Griffith Assistant Director, Neighorhood and Community Service in Tacoma.

The city is asking for volunteers or food donations. If intersted, the city says go directly to the Eastside Community Center located at 1721 E 56th St, Tacoma, WA 98404.

For more information click here.