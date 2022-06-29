Tacoma neighbors concerned with fireworks danger after fire at abandoned school

Tacoma Fire Officials believe the cause of a fire at an abandoned school is due to illegal fireworks, and neighbors are worried what the rest of the week may bring for their community.

Monday, firefighters put out flames at the former Gault Middle School located at 1115 East Division Lane, in Tacoma.

People who live in the area say they saw people shooting off fireworks near the school.

"You can see the charring from several different entry points on the first floor," said Anna Lieck.

Lieck lives near the abandoned school.

She says throughout the summer months, hearing, and seeing fireworks are a constant occurence in her neighborhood.

However, that should not be the case in this city.

In Tacoma, it is illegal to shoot off fireworks, unless you are a professional.

If you are caught shooting them, or even buying them, you could face a $513 fine.

Lieck says after talking with her neighborhood officer, she does not believe that will be enforced.

"He indicated that there’s not enough support to patrol this year, and it hadn’t been discussed yet, in order to have extra people on duty, if that was even feasible at all," she said.

Starting on July 1, you can report fireworks violations through a new online reporting tool. That online tool is available from 6 pm on July 1 until July 5.

You can also report violations through the non-emergency number (253) 287-4455.