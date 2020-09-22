Tacoma mourns the loss of a pivotal member of the history of the city

Tacoma is mourning the loss of a pivotal member of the history of the city.

Tuesday, news was released that the first black mayor of Tacoma, Harold Moss, died and many spoke of how important his legacy is to the city.

In a release, Tacoma City officials say Moss passed away after dealing with longstanding health conditions.

In both the city of Tacoma and Pierce County, Harold Moss made history.

In the 1970s, Moss became the first black person to serve on the Tacoma City Council. In the 90s, he became the first black person to be mayor of the city.

Moss is also the first black member, and chair of the Pierce County Council.

For many serving the Tacoma and Pierce County communities today, Moss paved the way for them to pursue their own political dreams.

“He was always wanting me to be prepared for what could happen, but never discouraged me. He always said you could do this you got this but understand what you’re up against. And for me, it made me work twice as hard,” said former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland.

In a statement, current Tacoma Mayor, Victoria Woodards said:

“There are no words that adequately capture and recognize what Mayor Moss has done in service of our city and our community. In his lifetime, he shouldered many responsibilities. He also provided mentorship and support to developing leaders across the region, inspiring a living legacy of people following his footsteps today in public service, social justice activism, civic engagement, volunteering, and building a more connected Tacoma,”

Tacoma city leaders say they plan to honor his legacy on Wednesday with a service at the 34th Street Bridge, which also known as the Harold G Moss Bridge.

Moss would have turned 91 years old on October 1st.