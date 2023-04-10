Tacoma motocross coach arrested for child pornography

Authorities say a 32-year-old Tacoma man who is a motocross coach and sponsor is charged with production of child pornography. He is accused of using Snapchat to coerce children into sending sexually explicit photos and videos.

Bryant Keith McCullough was arrested on Monday after an investigation by Tacoma Police Department and the FBI. U. S. Attorney Nick Brown said McCullough is "accused of enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography."

According to a criminal complaint, a concerned parent contacted Tacoma police after an image was shared in a group chat of Pierce County motocross parents about an explicit Snapchat message sent to a minor. Law enforcement got a search warrant and searched McCullough's home last month and seized several devices including a GoPro camera.

"Several of the GoPro videos found by law enforcement show McCullough filming a cellphone on which he is viewing sexually explicit images and videos of young males sent to him through Snapchat," authorities said in a news release.

At least one victim told investigators that they had sent McCullough sexually explicit images and videos at the coach's request.

"The victim acknowledged sending the images with the promise that they would receive money, clothing, alcohol, marijuana, and/or preferential treatment regarding motocross coaching," the release said.

Production of child pornography has a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

McCullough is in custody at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

If you have any information about the case, yu can submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.