Tacoma man suspected of dog-fighting faces more animal cruelty charges

article

A Tacoma man who's had more than 100 dogs seized from his property over the past 14 months was arrested again Wednesday evening after authorities took 23 more dogs.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office said Elmer James Givens Jr., 41, was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail. He's facing 75 charges of animal cruelty and animal fighting.

Deputies found 23 dogs in the 9000 block of Portland Ave E just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. One of the dogs is receiving emergency medical treatment, authorities said.

RELATED: Owner of 49 dogs rescued from suspected Tacoma dogfighting ring won’t get them back, judge rules

Authorities removed 84 dogs from Givens’ property in previous animal cruelty cases, bringing the total to 107 dogs.

Elmer Givens (Q13 News photo)

Advertisement

The first time investigators removed dogs from his property, they found paraphernalia associated with dogfighting and breeding at the home, including medications, syringes, first-aid supplies and training tools.

Givens has maintained his innocence and tried in January to get the dogs back, but a judge refused his request and said Givens could not prove that he could keep the animals safe.

Givens is expected to appear in Pierce County court Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.