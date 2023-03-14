Tacoma man pleads guilty to producing, possessing child porn

A 37-year-old Tacoma man has pleaded guilty to possession and production of child pornography.

On Oct. 1, 2021, William Alexander Crisolo was arrested after an investigation by Homeland Security found that he was making sexually explicit images of two young children under the age of six.

Authorities were tipped off by a foreign law enforcement agency that Crisolo was claiming on internet chats that he was abusing two different children and filming it.

When a warrant was executed, investigators found more than 4,000 images of child sexual abuse and 100 videos of the abuse.

As a part of the plea agreement, the state court charges for child molestation were dropped.

Crisolo also admitted to both producing and possessing child pornography.

Under the plea agreement, the prosecution and defense agreed to recommend a 16.5-year sentence, however, it's up to a judge on whether that sentence will be passed.

Crisolo is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on July 16.