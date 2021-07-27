Tacoma man pleads guilty to murdering housemate on JBLM property

A Tacoma man with a lengthy criminal record has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman on Joint Base Lewis-McChord land.

52-year-old Bobbie Pease admitted in court that he had used a baseball bat and gun to murder a 34-year-old woman back in 2018 in a wooded area on JBLM land, prosecutors said.

Pease shared a home with the victim and two others: the victim's daughter and co-defendant Jeremy Warren.

According to the plea agreement, Pease was sharing a house with the victim, her daughter, co-defendant Jeremy Warren and others in August and September 2018.

The DOJ said that the victim asked Pease and Warren for a ride to a convenience store on Sept. 4, 2018. After going to the store, Pease drove the victim to a wooded area nearby, claiming he wanted to do target shooting, the DOJ said. When they arrived, the two men accused the victim of stealing, then they beat her with a bat before shooting her three times in the head.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to recommend a 26-year prison term when Pease is sentenced on Oct. 22.

Pease has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1991 in Washington state, the DOJ said.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram