Tacoma humane society waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through the month of November

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs for the month of November.

The shelter has been operating at full or mostly full capacity for several months after taking on hundreds of animals from a neglect situation.

Dogs that qualify for the waived adoption fee are 2-years old and older.

The adoption fee for adult dogs is typically $175 to $250.

Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.

"Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration," the shelter said.

You can also donate to the shelter. All donations made by Nov. 29 will be doubled.