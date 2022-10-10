Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting

Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night.

After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into a parked car in the 5200 block of South M Street.

Investigators said they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat and after performing life-saving measures, he was declared dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman, who was in the passenger seat, was also shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information but the investigation remains ongoing.