Tacoma, Fife school districts to resume full-time remote learning this fall

Pierce County school districts have begun to announce plans for students to resume full-time remote learning this fall.

Tacoma and Fife school districts made the decision after a meeting Thursday with Pierce County superintendents and Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health.

Dr. Anthony Chen, Pierce County director of health, recommended against reopening schools based on the increasing COVID-19 transmission rates in the county.

Devon Long, a parent with two children in Tacoma Public Schools, said she is relieved to have an answer from the district so she can start planning for fall semester.

“We have to do this. We have to get through this,” said Long. “As long as they keep up with math and reading, everything else will come.”

Her daughter, Wren, will be entering sixth grade in the fall. Wren said she was hoping she would start her middle school experience in the classroom.

Advertisement

“Seeing my friends, and like talking to my teacher. I had a really good teacher last year and I’m going to miss stuff like that,” said Wren.

Her mother said she supports the district’s decision for the safety of both of her children, though she understands students learn best at school.

“I have a kiddo that is twice exceptional who needs that structure, who needs that social aspect of a learning. But, at what cost? Is that so important that you’re going to put not only your child at risk, but than have them spread it to somebody else, bring it home?” said Long.

Long, a former para-educator, will be homeschooling her kids. Other families, however, may not have that option and remote learning will be challenging.

“Parents right now, they need options as new school districts announce plans and then announce changes to their plans,” said Brian Galvin, chief academic officer at Varsity Tutors. “I think parents sort of look at I need my kid to have friends, I need them to have attention, personalized attention.”

Varsity Tutors offers tutoring and supplemental learning for individual students or small groups, typically on one subject. Galvin said thousands of families in Washington and across the country are turning to Varsity Tutors as an alternative to remote learning. He said families are requesting their tutors teach a full curriculum in a new trend called “learning pods.”

“There are small groups of families saying let’s get our kids together in the same room and have someone deliver some education that way. So, we all know we can trust each other to stay safe, then those kids can get together,” said Galvin.

Galvin said tutors can teach full lessons online while parents take turns watching the small group of kids. He said tutors teaching in person is also an option. Prices for the services vary and more information can be found on the company’s website.

Long said she has heard about the learning pods idea. She said she supports parents trying to do what is best for their child’s education. However, for the safety of her kids, she is going to do all the teaching from home.

“My kiddo's education is not worth anybody’s life, the life or health of anybody’s loved one. No, absolutely not. These guys will be fine, I’ll make sure they’re fine and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Long.

TPS said the superintendent will be presenting the remote learning plan to the Tacoma School Board for a vote at its next meeting. If approved, remote learning will start when the school year begins on September 9th.