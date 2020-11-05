Tacoma family terrified after bullets shot into their home

Tacoma police are looking for the person who shot into a family’s home.

It happened Thursday morning around midnight on the 4400 block of South 12th Street.

Police say someone shot from their car hitting another car in an apartment complex parking lot. Several of the bullets also went into a family’s home.



“It feels horrible. It feels like I can’t protect my children from someone who is going to come in and try and hurt them,” said the woman whose apartment was hit by the bullets.

This victim did not want to be named. She says she is afraid for her family because the person is still on the loose.

The victim says she heard the shots and raced to her three children to keep them safe. The mom says, downstairs, her boyfriend was nearly hit by a bullet.

“Whoever did this, didn’t care about anybody. They didn’t care about anybody’s life. They didn't care. They could have hurt my babies,” she said.

Tacoma Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

No one was hurt in the shooting.