Tacoma enters new year under 'Crime Reduction Plan'

As violent crime trends upward, Tacoma Police are committed to renewing their efforts to reduce violent crimes by developing what they say is a violence reduction strategy based on the best available science.

Crime was on the rise in Tacoma throughout 2022.

On Saturday, officers were called to a domestic violence incident, and took a 32-year-old man into custody. A day prior, they shot and killed an armed man during a shootout.

"Yeah, [crime] has been on the rise this year. It’s been on the rise since 2020 and, you know, it’s really concerning," said Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss. "We don’t want violence in the streets."

Between Dec. 19–25 alone, there were 47 domestic violence offenses reported to police. Those account for nearly 60% of all assaults in that timeframe. Weapons laws violations increased more than 25% in 2022, according to documents obtained by the City of Tacoma.

