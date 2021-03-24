Tacoma cracks down on street racing with proposed new law

Tacoma leaders and the community are fed up with the issues they are seeing from street racing, that is why the city is proposing a new law to crack down on the dangerous activity.

In January, a crowd of dozens, if not hundreds, surrounded Pacific Avenue and South 9th Street. Police responded to what they said were street racing related calls.

This incident got world-wide attention when the officer drove through a crowd of people; police saying he feared for his life.

However, this incident is one of several street racing calls the city has dealt with.

City officials say they responded to about 60 street racing calls in January 2021. In January 2020, there were 20 calls.

"It’s never been legal to race through the city or do donuts in the city. We just never had to enforce it because it wasn’t happening that much," said Tacoma City Council Member Robert Thoms.

Thoms says it is a growing problem, one the city hopes to get ahead of before someone is killed.

"It’s not safe for the drivers. It’s not safe for the spectators, and it’s not safe for the pedestrians," he said.

The city is defining the focus of their law as cracking down on an "unlawful exhibition of speed". That means anyone who is doing things like burn outs, drifting, accelerating rapidly, swerving or weaving, or leaving visible tire marks can get hit with a misdemeanor.

The penalty is an up to $1000 fine, up to three months in jail, or even both.

"If you’re going to be aggressive driving this is not the place for you," said Thoms.

For some folks living in Tacoma this is a necessary action.

"These are community streets, they don’t belong to individuals, they belong to everybody," said Quantum Richardson.

Richardson lives right on Pacific Avenue where the January incident happened.

He says there have been more incidents since that specific one and hopes a new law will be enough to keep street racing out of his community.

City council has one more reading on this proposed law. If it passes, it will take effect by early April.