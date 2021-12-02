Tacoma City Council considers appoint of Avery Moore as next police chief

article

The Tacoma City Council will consider the appointment of Avery Moore as Tacoma's next police chief.

The Council will meet on Dec. 7 to discuss the appointment.

Moore is one of four finalists in the running for the position. Moore and the three other candidates were being considered after former chief Don Ramsdell retired in January of this year. Current interim police chief Michael Ake is running the department.

"Moore currently serves the Dallas Police Department as the Assistant Chief of Police for the Investigations Bureau. His career at the Dallas Police Department began at the rank of police officer and he has held many progressively responsible leadership positions since, including Assistant Chief of Police, Investigations and Tactical; Deputy Chief of Police; East Patrol Bureau Commander; Northeast Patrol Division Commander; Major of Police, Northeast Patrol Division; Lieutenant of Police; Sergeant of Police; and Senior Corporal of Police. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix at Dallas and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma," the city of Tacoma wrote.

The search for candidates was conducted country-wide.

The new police chief will likely face scrutiny from the public as the city grapples with a rise in violent crime, like shootings and car thefts.

