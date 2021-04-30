Tacoma asks for community input on developing Tideflats

The City of Tacoma is interested in developing its Tideflats and are asking you to provide ideas on how to do it.

The Tideflats span more than 5,000 acres. Officials with Tacoma say the area is the center of cultural, environmental, and industrial importance. It is the site of the port, as well as the location of industry and manufacturing hubs and saltwater habitat for marine life.

Working alongside The Port of Tacoma, The Puyallup Tribe of Indians, The City of Fife, and Pierce County, Tacoma is working to come up with a plan for the future development of the Tideflats.

RELATED: Tacoma looks to put $500 a month in the pockets of families in need

The city has created a survey that covers several vital areas of importance associated with the Tideflats currently, as well as possibilities the area could see like retail, recreation, and economic drivers.

For some members of the community, having their voice included in this decision is very important.

Advertisement

"The land that we have, we have to make good use of it. We got to take care of the beautiful place we call home, and along with that, we want to take care of the people that want to live here and that want to continue to live here," said Darren Yeun.

RELATED: No appointment needed at Tacoma Dome mass vaccination site

Yeun said he’s lived in Tacoma his whole life and growing up in the city the Tideflats are not an area he has spent much if any time in.He said it would be nice to change that, but he also wants the focus to be on maintaining the beauty and environment.

"There could be parks like [the Chinese Reconciliation Park] or local businesses. Why not use the space?" he said.

Yeun said he plans to fill out the City's survey. If you’d like to fill out the survey do it fast as the city says April 30th is the deadline to get your answers in.

The city plans to share the results of the survey during a ZOOM webinar on Thursday, May 13th from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram