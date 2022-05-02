Tacoma arsons: Police arrest man accused of lighting dumpsters on fire next to apartment building

Police said they arrested a man on May Day accused of lighting dumpsters on fire and pushing them up against the side of an apartment building.

According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to the report of a dumpster fire in the 200 block fo S. G St.

Officers said this was the third dumpster fire reported in the area that hour. The dumpsters were pushed directly along the side of an apartment building.

Witnesses gave a description of a man who they said they saw start the fire using lighter fluid.

While searching for the suspect, two more dumpster fires were reported in the 400 block of St. Helens. Both dumpsters were pushed up against a construction site. Witnesses gave a similar description to the person who started the first fire.

The suspect. a 34-year-old man, was taken into custody just before 7:00 p.m. He was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree arson.

Police said the suspect has multiple prior arrests for arson in downtown Tacoma. No further details have been released.