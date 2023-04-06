Tacoma animal shelter hosts 'Poorly Drawn Pets' fundraiser

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is offering poorly drawn pet portraits for $20 donations starting on Thursday.

The shelter is hosting their virtual ‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ fundraising event on Facebook starting April 6. Anyone who donates $20 will get a personal hand-drawn version of their favorite pet photo from one of the shelter volunteers.

"Our artists can't promise perfection, but you'll definitely get a one-of-a-kind portrait that's sure to be memorable," says Ashley Taulbee, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the shelter.

Drawings come in a variety of quality and hilarity, the shelter says.

"You won't want to miss our most hilarious fundraiser of the year!" — Ashley Taulbee, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

The fundraiser event will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 6 until the afternoon of April 7 on their Facebook page.

For those who are interested:

Head over to their Facebook page. Click the donate button on the Poorly Drawn Pets Facebook post ($20 per photo). Upload a photo of your pet in the post's comment section. An artist will get started on the drawing, and upload it as a reply to your comment.

RELATED: Pierce County humane society looking for donations after 26 sick, injured kittens were brought in