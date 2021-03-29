T-Mobile Park welcoming back thousands of fans, new safety protocols in place at ball park

T-Mobile Park is set to welcome back thousands of fans starting for Seattle Mariners' opening night on Thursday.

The first few games are already sold out. The stadium can accommodate up to 9,000 fans.

"We’re really excited," said Bryn Whitehouse. "I didn’t think we were going to get a ticket but it really worked out."

There are some changes in store for fans attending the games.

Gates open two hours before the game to encourage social distancing, and tickets are all digital and are scanned right at the gate.

T-Mobile Park is issuing a no-bag policy. A small clutch, medical or diaper bag are permitted.

Advertisement

Fans will walk through new metal detectors.

RELATED: 9,000 Mariners fans allowed at home opener means big possibilities for local businesses

"We’ve purchased new metal detectors for this season," said Jessica Reid-Bateman, Director of Security at T-Mobile Park. "The new units have enhanced features that allow fans to leave their cell phones and their keys and their wallets in their pockets. They don’t have to remove those items."

Lockers will be installed on Thursday night across the street from Home Plate.

"Sometimes it feels like it’s a little over the top, some of the protocols, but you kind of understand at times like this. People are dying, people are getting sick and they got to do what they got to do. They also have to protect themselves. Protect the public," said Whitehouse.

Masks are required at T-Mobile Park except when eating or drinking.

Any food purchased will be individually packaged and all transactions at the stadium are cashless.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram