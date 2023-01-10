SWAT Team negotiating armed hostage situation at Gold Bar grocery store

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team are responding to a grocery store in Gold Bar for reports that an armed man is holding one person hostage inside the store.

Crews are en route with a negotiator to the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue.

Courtney O'Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says no one else was in the store.

It's unclear if the man and the victim were shopping at the time of the incident or if he knew the victim.

The man is believed to have behavioral health issues, O'Keefe said.

State Route 2 closed between Sultan and Gold Bar for the police activity. It has since been reopened, but could close at any time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

No injuries have been reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.