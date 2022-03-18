Surviving SWAT deputy shot in Spanaway released from the hospital

The surviving SWAT deputy who was shot in Spanaway on Tuesday whiles issuing a warrant has been released from the hospital.

Pierce County Sgt. Rich Scaniffe (45) and Dep. Dom Calata (35) tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for an investigation of a felony assault, but shots were fired, and two deputies were injured.

The suspect, later identified as Jeremy Dayton, was shot and killed.

Calata died from his injuries the following day, surrounded by loved ones and his brothers and sisters in blue. His organs were donated.

On Friday, Scaniffe was released from the hospital. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released video of him being escorted out of the hospital in a walker by his fellow SWAT Team members.

"Thanks to the amazing work by the medical staff, doctors, and nurses, he is going home after just three days. Now he begins the difficult journey of recovery," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter.

