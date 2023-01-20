SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County

article

Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.

After learning the suspect was armed and barricaded inside the home, the Mason County Regional SWAT Team, and Washington State Patrol troopers arrived to the scene.

Authorities say the suspect was finally taken into custody after a five-hour standoff.

The suspect has since been booked into the Mason County Jail.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of domestic violence (DV) can reach out to the DV Hopeline 24 hours a day at 877-737-0242 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).