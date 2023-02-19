Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
7
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior

'Swarm of Meteors' illuminate Kansas sky

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 11:30AM
Air and Space
FOX TV Stations

'Swarm of Meteors' spotted over Northwest Kansas

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) office in Goodland, Kansas, captured a "small swarm of meteors" during the early hours of Sunday, February 19. (Credit: NWS Goodland via Storyful)

GOODLAND, Kan. - Residents in northwest Kansas were treated to a special light show Sunday night after meteors whizzed through the sky. 

The National Weather Service's office in Goodland said the video captured a "small swarm of meteors" in the early morning hours. 

The NWS posted the video on its Twitter page showing a batch of meteors and stars traveling in outer space. 

RELATED: NASA confirms 1,000-pound meteor hit the ground in Texas

Meanwhile, a small asteroid recently entered the Earth’s atmosphere over western Europe, creating a spectacular sight of a fireball careening across the skies until it made impact in northern France by the English Channel. 

The European Space Agency tweeted that Sar2667, a one-meter [three-foot] meteoroid, also considered a small asteroid, had been detected and was expected to safely strike Earth’s atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET early last Monday morning. 

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 