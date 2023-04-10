Suspicious car fire leads to arson arrest
SEATTLE - A 42-year-old man has been booked into King County Jail after police say they linked him to an arson.
Crews were called to a car on fire Sunday afternoon in the Rainier Beach neighborhood. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on South Henderson Street.
Officers determined the fire was intentionally set.
"Based on evidence collected at the scene, as well as a witness who saw the suspect in the car prior to the fire, officers took a man into custody," SPD said in a release.
The suspect was booked for suspicion of arson.
Detectives from the SPD Arson and Bomb Squad also investigated the scene.