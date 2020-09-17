Suspects sought in shooting death of teen at popular Kirkland park

Police in Kirkland are searching for two suspects after a teen was shot and killed at Houghton Beach Park.

According to Kirkland PD, officers responded to the park just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a teenage male victim. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police say there were several people in the park at the time - despite signs saying the park is closed because of Covid. Witnesses reported the sound of gunshots and saw two males running from the park.

The park is a popular hangout for teens, especially at night.

Investigators have not identified the suspects or the victim, but they say they'll release a description of the suspects when they have one.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Haas at 425-587-3505.