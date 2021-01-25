Suspects sought in fatal stabbing outside Lynnwood Fred Meyer

A man in his early 60s who was stabbed outside Fred Meyer in Lynnwood early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the man and a group of at least three people got into a verbal argument in the parking lot. One of the people stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

Several good Samaritans rendered aid but the victim died later at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Investigators said the suspect who stabbed the victim is a Black woman in her late teens to early 20s, about 5 foot, 3 inches tall, thin and with short-to-mid-length curly black hair.

She and another woman and man got into a white or silver-colored four-door vehicle with black rims and body damage, possibly a late-model Nissan Sentra, and left the scene northbound on 48th Avenue West from 196th. The vehicle has a rear Arizona license plate and no front plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and upload any photos from the scene by clicking here.