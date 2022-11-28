Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside

article

Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning.

Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way.

Police said three suspects used a Ford Econoline van and a chain to rip an ATM from the bank's wall.

Witnesses heard the incident and saw the suspects drive off with the ATM dragging behind the van.

Police found the damaged machine, which weighs about a ton, on the side of the road. Multiple cars were also damaged, including the suspected getaway van.

Witnesses told police that the suspects were spotted leaving in a gold or tan SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-233-5000.