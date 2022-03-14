Suspects ram truck into Tacoma Walgreens, break into ATM

Tacoma police are investigating after suspects rammed a truck into the entrance of a Walgreens and broke into an ATM on Monday morning.

Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.

According to police, after the incident the suspects got into another car and left the truck behind.

When FOX 13 News arrived at the scene, the entrance of a Walgreens was damaged.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Last week, police said two suspects backed a truck into a Walgreens in Renton. Investigators said they may have been targeting the ATM but were either unable or decided not to remove it.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

