Suspects on the loose after committing multiple carjackings throughout western Washington

Investigators are looking for three men who led police on a daylong crime spree through several different counties.

Investigators say it started as a call for a stolen vehicle out of Pierce County. Law enforcement tracked the vehicle to a home in Auburn, that officials, with Washington State Patrol, say is known for similar crimes.

Video from the scene, captured by a witness, shows several police cars staged on SE 312th Street in Auburn.

"Holding the phone and looking over the patio. I’m like oh god not again. We’ve seen enough people get killed in the media. Please don’t do this," said Tasheena Fisher.

Fisher is the one who shot the video.

She says she was concerned for her family who was inside their home, which is just a few feet away from where this incident unfolded.

Fisher’s video shows a Cadillac Escalade driving around a police car, then run over a spike strip.

Officials with Washington State Patrol say the Escalade got onto SR 18 heading east.

Investigators say the suspects then bailed on the Escalade, and carjacked a Ford F150, shooting a bullet through the passenger side window.

Washington State Patrol says the F150 had a GPS tracker, and police were able to follow the stolen vehicle via an app.

The stolen F150 drove through Enumclaw, then to Buckley, then made it onto I-5 heading southbound.

In Thurston County, the suspects abandoned the F150 and carjacked another vehicle, however, one of the passengers inside with disabilities did not get out, and investigators say the suspects drove off with that passenger still in the car.

Finally, the suspects took off on foot. Police believe there are three men involved who are armed.

There is limited suspect information. If you have any details, you are asked to call police.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram