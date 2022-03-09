Suspects in months-long string of armed robberies arrested

article

Two men suspected in a six-month string of armed robberies in Pierce County have been arrested and charged.

The two men—a 30-year-old and 28-year-old—are suspected of at least 24 armed robberies in Gig Harbor, Tacoma, Spanaway and Graham. Authorities say the suspects targeted stores and restaurants, and sometimes robbed the same place multiple times.

The 30-year-old was charged with 10 counts of first-degree robbery.

The 28-year-old was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery, with his bail set at $500,000.

Investigators are still working to determine if the suspects are responsible for other robberies in the area.

