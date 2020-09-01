Suspects home searched as case of missing pregnant woman from Pierce County now considered a homicide

The search continues for Kassanndra Cantrell, a missing and pregnant Pierce County woman family members haven’t seen or heard from in a week. Investigators said on Tuesday they're now treating the case as a homicide.

"If she is still alive we want to find her," said Pierce County Sheriff's Department Det. Ed Troyer. "Unfortunately, we haven’t found her and that’s why we’re working this as a homicide until something tells us differently, and I hope that day comes but as you can see by the amount of work going on here, the probability of that coming to light isn’t strong."

Cantrell's mother, Marie Smith, said never seeing her daughter again and never getting to meet her future grandchild is a thought she can't begin to accept right now.

"I hope they’re wrong, I hope she'll be found alive and safe…I’m looking forward to seeing her and the baby...You always hear stories about people who were missing and the worst has been thought and it turns out you're wrong so that’s what I’m holding onto…that’s what I’m holding onto," said Smith.

The investigation into Cantrell's disappearance escalated Monday evening with a search warrant served at an ex-boyfriend's home near South K street and 35th Street in Tacoma.

Crews from the FBI's forensic team are investigating the home and a vehicle for evidence.

"We do have a suspect that we want to take a look at and do a deeper dive," said Troyer.

He said the home and car being searched belongs to an ex-boyfriend of Cantrell's from years ago.

"We did develop some new information that they have been around each other recently and that it wasn’t just an ex boyfriend from many years ago," said Troyer.

Cantrell, 33, drove away from her family's home in Parkland Tuesday morning. She was driving a white 2014 Mazda 3 sedan with the license plate AXV1638. Her car was found abandoned on East 25th Street in Tacoma - near the Tacoma Dome - a few days later.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office Detective Ed Troyer said investigators are treating her disappearance as a homicide unless they uncover evidence that proves otherwise. He said they're also working to confirm that Cantrell is pregnant. Troyer said Cantrell told her family she was pregnant but they're looking for documentation from a doctor.

Deputies are asking residents in Tacoma and Parkland to check home surveillance videos for any signs of Kassanndra or her 2014 White Mazda M3 between Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Friday, Aug. 28.

Kassanndra's mother, Marie Smith, says her daughter is excited to be having a baby. She's begging the public to come forward with what they know.

“I’m grateful, I’m super grateful to Pierce County and Tacoma Police for all the work they’re doing, but we still need more, somebody out there has to have a camera of some kind or doorbell cam, something, they have to have seen her in the area or her car at least, maybe we can see if she was taken some place,” Marie Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.