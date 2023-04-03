Suspects crash stolen car into Shoreline pot shop, burglarize business

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after suspects crashed a stolen car into a Shoreline pot shop early Monday morning.

After 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at a cannabis shop on Aurora Avenue North.

According to the sheriff's office, it was reported that a car had just smashed into the front of the business.

When deputies arrived, the store was damaged, there was a stolen Hyundai that was used to smash into the front of the business and was left behind.

Deputies said four suspects burglarized the store and left in another car.

The investigation remains ongoing.