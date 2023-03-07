Suspects crash stolen car into GameStop in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a suspects in stolen car crashed into a GameStop on Tuesday morning.

Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at business near 72nd Street East and Portland Avenue East.

Officers got to the scene within minutes, but the suspects were gone.

According to investigators, suspects in a stolen car, drove through the business and later fled.

When FOX 13 arrived at the scene, the store's entrance was heavily damaged, mangled metal and shattered glass was left behind.

It's unknown if anything was stolen, and no injuries were reported.

An employee at the store said this is the second time the store was hit like this.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.