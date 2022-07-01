Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested after crashing into Tacoma police car

article

Police arrested a man overnight after they say he crashed into a Tacoma police patrol car and ran away from the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 56th and Portland Avenue after 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a driver ran a red light, struck the patrol car, allegedly got out of the car and left the scene.

After a short chase, the suspected driver was taken into custody and brought to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The officer is OK, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run attended and unlawful possession.

Police reopened the roadway at about 2 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.



