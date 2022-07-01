Expand / Collapse search

Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested after crashing into Tacoma police car

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma
According to police, a driver ran a red light, struck the patrol car, allegedly got out of the car and left the scene. ( Tacoma Police Department)

TACOMA, Wash. -  Police arrested a man overnight after they say he crashed into a Tacoma police patrol car and ran away from the scene. 

The crash happened at the intersection of East 56th and Portland Avenue after 11 p.m. Thursday. 

According to police, a driver ran a red light, struck the patrol car, allegedly got out of the car and left the scene. 

After a short chase, the suspected driver was taken into custody and brought to the hospital as a precautionary measure. 

The officer is OK, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run attended and unlawful possession. 

Police reopened the roadway at about 2 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing. 


 