Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested after crashing into Tacoma police car
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a man overnight after they say he crashed into a Tacoma police patrol car and ran away from the scene.
The crash happened at the intersection of East 56th and Portland Avenue after 11 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a driver ran a red light, struck the patrol car, allegedly got out of the car and left the scene.
After a short chase, the suspected driver was taken into custody and brought to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The officer is OK, police said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run attended and unlawful possession.
Police reopened the roadway at about 2 a.m.
The investigation remains ongoing.