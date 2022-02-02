Suspected DUI driver in custody after deadly wrong-way crash in Whatcom County

article

A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody after a deadly wrong-way crash overnight in Whatcom County.

Before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash involving multiple cars on southbound I-5 near Nulle Road.

According to troopers, a car was traveling the wrong way and struck another car head-on.

Investigators said the driver of the car that was struck died at the scene.

Troopers said the other driver was injured and taken to St. Joe’s Hospital. She was later taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram