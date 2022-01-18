Suspected DUI driver in custody after crash on I-5 in Seattle

article

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a crash on I-5 in Seattle on Tuesday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson said a person was seen driving erratically before the crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 near 85th Street.

There were minor injuries in the crash.

Johnson said the crash closed the ramp from 70th Street to I-5 as crews cleared the scene.

