Suspected DUI driver hits Pierce County deputy's car head-on in wrong way crash

A man has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, hitting a Pierce County deputy's patrol car while apparently passed out at the wheel.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was driving northbound on Meridian Ave. E in Edgewood some time after midnight on Nov. 3. The deputy then saw a vehicle driving in the wrong direction in his lane. He hit his brakes, but the car kept coming, fortunately hitting him at a low speed of 15 mph head-on.

Neither the deputy nor the driver were hurt in the crash.

The deputy got out of his car and approached the other vehicle, and noticed the driver appeared to be passed out. The deputy woke the driver, who then put the car in park.

There was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who thought he was on SR 167, according to the deputy. Throughout the interaction, the drier kept forgetting that he had collided with the deputy.

The deputy said the driver refused to provide a breath sample, so he was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

The 30-year-old driver has a prior DUI conviction and his license is suspended. He was arrested and booked into jail for DUI with a prior conviction, second-degree driving while suspended and reckless driving.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram