2 WSDOT trucks hit by separate cars; suspected DUI driver taken into custody
TACOMA, Wash. - A 21-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting a Washington State Department of Transportation truck on I-5 in Tacoma.
At about 12:45 a.m. Friday, a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on I-5 when it struck a WSDOT truck that was working near South 56th Street.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said two minutes later, a Honda CRV hit a second WSDOT truck at the same location.
Then a Kia Soul struck either debris or one of the other cars involved.
At 12:53 a.m., a Lexus hit the Ford Fusion, WSDOT Truck and Kia.
Before 1 a.m., a responding trooper's patrol car was clipped by a gray pickup truck, which did not stop, according to Reyer.
The driver of the Ford, who was a 21-year-old, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
A woman, who was driving the Lexus, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSDOT said their employees were not hurt in the crash.