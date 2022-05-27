Suspected DUI driver charged with vehicular homicide in death of 22-year-old UW student

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man accused of hitting and killing 22-year-old Jordan Shelley while allegedly driving under the influence.

According to police, on May 24, 22-year-old Shelley pulled over on the right shoulder of I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge due to car trouble around 4:30 a.m. He was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit by a speeding driver, and that crash sent him over the bridge into Lake Union, 180 feet below. Both cars flipped upside down.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Justin Kuo. According to prosecutors, he admitted he was driving 70 to 80 mph just before the crash after spending the night drinking.

Divers recovered Shelley's body several hours after the crash was reported.

Kuo was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Prosecutors say he has a traffic violation history of speeding, but no known criminal record.

Bail has been set at $100,000, and he is scheduled for arraignment on June 9.

Shelley's parents said he was set to graduate UW soon, and was an EMT.