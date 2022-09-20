Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell

article

A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said.

According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.

The incident happened near Bothell Landing.

Police said after the crash, the suspect tried to flee the scene on foot.

Officers caught up with him and he was arrested.