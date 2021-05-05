Suspect wanted in shooting that killed little girl in Federal Way

Federal Way Police are asking for the public's help to locate 35-year-old Andre Marcelle Jimerson. Detectives say he fired the shot that killed an 8-year-old girl, Royal'lee Wallace inside an apartment on April 25th.

Jimerson is 6'2", 230 lbs whose last known addresses were in Auburn and Kent. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Initially, police arrested the little girl's father after they say he told them he was alone in his apartment when his daughter was shot. Detectives said evidence showed the bullet was fired from inside the apartment.

Police later learned there were two other additional people inside the apartment with her father when the shooting occurred.

After further interviews with her father and one of the other two people in the apartment, he was released from jail and the investigation shifted to Andre Jimerson who is now believed to have fired the fatal shot.

If you know where officers can find Jimerson, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You will be paid a $1,000 cash reward for the tip that leads to his arrest. You can also contact the Federal Way Police Department directly at (253) 835-2121.

