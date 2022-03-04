Suspect wanted in Capitol Hill homicide arrested in Oregon

Law enforcement in Oregon have arrested a suspect wanted out of Seattle in connection to a homicide that occurred in February in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

On Feb. 20, a man was found on the sidewalk on Summit Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Police have not issued any suspect information except that one is in custody. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the two knew each other.

