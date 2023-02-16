2 women robbed at gunpoint on Riverfront Trail in Snohomish; suspect sought

Residents and business owners in quiet Snohomish are reeling after a man robbed a group of people at gunpoint who were walking on the Riverfront Trail.

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies say the robbery occurred just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 15. The suspect pointed a handgun at a group of four people and demanded their belongings. Two women handed over their purses.

The robbery happened in an area close to shops and restaurants.

Locals say the robbery has shaken their sense of safety.

"That’s crazy, yeah. I usually don’t hear anything about any kind of robbery or crimes happening around here," said Litara Ane, a resident. "It's usually a nice experience coming around here, walking around here in this neighborhood."

Deputies used a K9 team to search the area for the suspect, but they were unable to find him.

"I think I would keep my head on a swivel a little bit more often hearing about that, especially [being] women that were involved with that," said Ane.

One business owner was also shocked that a robbery happened in the area.

"I actually walk pretty late at night with my dog along that trail and back up on the main strip. It’s pretty busy down here all the way until midnight," said Matthew Danner, the owner of Everyday Natural Products. "So it’s pretty surprising to hear that some people be getting robbed."

Danner said he always leaves his antiques outside on display and had never had a single issue before, but if crime ramps up, he will be more concerned for his shop and community.

"Within the last week, there’s a business down the block here that got their windows broken," he said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the armed robberies and detectives continue looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact deputies at 425-407-3999.